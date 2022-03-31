Off the News: Clarity on filing criminal charges

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In December, the state Supreme Court ruled that Hawaii law requires a complaining party’s signed affidavit or official declaration to file criminal charges, leading to dismissal of more than 1,000 misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor cases. The Legislature reacted quickly with House Bill 1541, signed into law by Gov. David Ige as Act 2 on Monday.

The law clarifies that a prosecuting attorney’s signature is sufficient to file a criminal complaint. This eliminates a potential burden on victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Further, many charges can now be refiled. It’s a just result.

More pedestrian safety measures

“Complete Streets” won’t be complete until many more of them are fitted with the new “rectangular rapid flashing beacon” like the one installed at a busy stretch of Kailua Road. We all know the spots that need them: where traffic comes around corners, where driver and pedestrian attention is distracted.

One hopes all of them won’t require the $500,000 paid to install a median, crosswalk and beacon in this site. But basic flashing lights? Yes, a must for the safety of those who share the road.