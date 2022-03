Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank has announced three promotions:

>> Bard Peterson has been promoted to senior vice president and market manager in the Commercial Banking Group. He ensures his Maui-based team provides financial advice to potential and existing commercial customers.

>> Lisa Tomihama has been promoted to senior vice president and retail banking region manager in First Hawaiian Bank’s Maui Region office. Tomihama has over 33 years of financial services and industry experience and was previously senior vice president and commercial banking regional manager on Oahu.

>> Thomas Ishida has been promoted to vice president and commercial banking officer in the Commercial Banking Group. Ishida has over 16 years of commercial banking experience.

