State dismisses complaints against Maui doctors over controversial COVID-19 treatments | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State dismisses complaints against Maui doctors over controversial COVID-19 treatments

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

Two doctors who stirred controversy last year for promoting the anti-­parasitic drug ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as treatments for COVID-19 have escaped disciplinary action after the enforcement arm of the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs declined to pursue complaints against them. Read more

