Farrington baseball team surprises Roosevelt behind Jakob Soriano

Jakob Soriano wasn’t sure about throwing a new pitch in an actual game.

The junior right-hander unveiled his slider anyway, striking out eight and walking just two as Farrington rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh for a stunning 4-3 win over Roosevelt Wednesday afternoon at Stevenson Middle School field.

“I feel good. It’s kind of a great win today because first round, they beat us close. We knew we had to work hard and just beat them in the second round,” said Soriano, who struck out eight and walked two in 61⁄3 innings. “That’s my first time throwing my slider in a game. I’ve been working on it, but that’s the first time I actually threw it in a game. I mixed in a couple curves.”

Soriano’s mix of pitches, including a fastball with enough velocity to keep hitters off balance, gives the Govs a good reason to be optimistic.

“He’s been pitching like that all year. Finally, we got a win for him,” coach Erick Tokunaga said. “He’s been difficult to hit all year. We just haven’t been able to score enough runs for him.”

The visiting Governors trailed 2-0 entering the top of the seventh inning and scored four runs off reliever Amadeus Browning, a freshman. Pinch-hitter Nathan Chung led off with an opposite-field single to right and another freshman, Kyle Hayase-Fong, singled to center.

After a balk by Browning, Kaydenn Uyeda singled to left, scoring Easton Izu, who had re-entered the game for Chung. On the same play, the Govs sent Hayase-Fong as he made the turn at third base. That surprised Roosevelt, and the throw home from the relay man sailed high, allowing Farrington to score the game-tying run.

“It was a pitch I knew I could drive,” said Uyeda, who was “shocked” when Hayase-Fong headed home. “I was just trying to get in scoring position for the next guy. It was good fortune and my teammates getting on base.”

Sophomore Xavier Pressley took the mound and walked Loea Albinio. On an 0-2 pitch, Jalen Lani singled to right, scoring Uyeda and Albinio as the ball bounced just out of the reach of first baseman Tokujiro Wada-Goode.

“I saw the curve ball coming. I knew I had to put it in play, move the runners around. I just hit it solid on the line and lucky enough, it went through,” Lani said.

Pressley retired the next two batters, but Farrington led 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh.

Leadoff hitter Braden Moy reached base on a catcher’s interference, and after Soriano struck out Torin Hirasa, coach Eric Tokunaga brought in his side-arm hurler, Shiroma. He walked Austin Taniguchi and after Nakoa Aiu singled, the bases were loaded with one out.

Teixeira’s sacrifice fly to right plated Moy, cutting the margin to one run.

Shiroma then retired Kyle Mena on a called third strike on the inside corner to preserve Farrington’s win.

The Governors improved to 2-5 in the OIA East.

“It’s a good win for us, definitely. We just had a lot of things not going right for us, so finally, the ball bounced our way,” coach Tokunaga said. “I feel like hopefully we can turn things around, play the way we’re capable of, let the ball bounce here and there.”

Roosevelt dropped to 5-3.

“Every game is tough. We’ve had a lot of close battles,” Rough Riders coach Adrian Mols said. “We tip our hats to Soriano.”

The Rough Riders weren’t able to cash in on a strong performance by Roosevelt starting pitcher Kila Teixeira. The right-hander hurled six scoreless innings on three hits. He struck out six and walked three in a classic pitchers’ duel with Soriano.

Roosevelt took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second frame. With two outs, Wada-Goode’s fly ball to center field was dropped. Jeff Spurling followed with a sinking line drive to left that bounced to the fence, scoring Wada-Goode.

In the bottom of the fifth, Moy doubled to left and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Taniguchi’s single to right scored Moy for a 2-0 Rough Riders lead.

Shiroma was stoic, to say the least, from his first pitch through the post-game celebration.

“What we practice at practice. Mondays, we’re at the cage, just practice throwing strikes all day. Fastball and slider,” the junior said.

His release point isn’t always full side-arm delivery, but it is close.

“That’s what my coach says, it makes it unique, so it’s harder for the hitters to see a different slot,” Shiroma said.