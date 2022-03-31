Former Oregon defender Andrew Faoliu to join University of Hawaii football team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A former University of Oregon pass rusher has accepted accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Hawaii football team and will join the Rainbow Warriors in June. Read more

A former University of Oregon pass rusher has accepted accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Hawaii football team and will join the Rainbow Warriors in June.

Andrew Faoliu told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he has two NCAA seasons remaining.

“I’m ready to help,” Faoliu said.

Faoliu, who is 6 feet 3 and 255 pounds, was a situational pass rusher in Oregon’s dime package in 2020, his last season in Eugene.

With changes at Oregon after the 2020 season — defensive coordinator Andy Avalos was hired as Boise State’s head coach — Faoliu entered the transfer portal. In April 2021, he announced on Twitter he was transferring to Boise State. But Faoliu did not enroll at BSU because of what he termed “family complications.”

Nate Ilaoa, the Warriors’ director of recruiting, contacted Faoliu. As a Mater Dei High (Santa Ana, Calif.) senior, Faoliu played in the 2018 Polynesian Bowl. Ilaoa was one of the bowl’s coaches.

“He said, ‘we need some ballers over here,’ ” Faoliu recalled. “I said, ‘sure, I’ll be down.’ ”

Faoliu was a 3-star prospect at Mater Dei. In committing to Oregon, he turned down offers from Arizona, Illinois, Texas-San Antonio and Utah State. Faoliu’s older brother Austin Faoliu is an Oregon alumnus who now is a defensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys.

Andrew Faoliu redshirted in 2018, then competed as a 285-pound defensive tackle in 2019. After that season, he asked Avalos if he could move from playing the 3-technique (across the offensive guard’s outside shoulder) to end. Avalos agreed.

Because the switch was made during the spring of 2022 — when the pandemic forced isolation — Faoliu was able to focus on a nutritional program. “I could cut the weight I needed to cut, which was 30 pounds,” Faoliu said.

He also was able to pair his improved first-step quickness with his existing power. “I could use the strength I gained from years playing on the inside,” Faoliu said. “It helped me out a lot.”

Faoliu is expected to compete as an edge defender for the Warriors. Last season’s top four defensive ends are no longer with the Warriors. Jonah Laulu transferred to Oklahoma, Justus Tavai went to San Diego State, Djuan Matthew completed his NCAA eligibility, and O’tay Baker left the team after the regular-season finale, rejoined, and then left again.