Wahine tennis team shut out by Stanford

The Hawaii women’s tennis team was blanked by Stanford 7-0 at the Taube Family Tennis Center in Stanford, Calif., on Wednesday.

The Rainbow Wahine’s Madison Kim was the only player to win a set but finally fell 0-6, 6-3, 1-0 (5) to the Cardinal’s India Houghton.

Hawaii travels to face UC Santa Barbara on Friday morning.

HPU baseball squad sweeps

Hawaii Pacific’s baseball team won both of its games against Academy of Art, 6-3 and 25-7, at Hans L’Orange Park on Wednesday.

The Sharks exploded in the bottom of the eighth inning of the first game, scoring four runs to secure the win and then scored 14 runs in the first two innings of the second game.

The Sharks improve to 14-16 overall and 9-11 in the Pacific West Conference while the Urban Knights fall to 9-24 overall and 3-15.

Chaminade softball continues losing streak

The Chaminade softball team dropped both of its games on the road against Azusa Pacific, losing 9-1 in five innings and 3-0 at Cougar Softball Field in Azusa, Calif. on Wednesday.

The losses extended the losing streak for the Silverswords to 42 when playing in the Southern California region.

Chaminade falls to 10-16 overall and 8-14 in the Pacific West while Azusa Pacific improves to 24-13 on the season and 18-6.

Chaminade finishes its road trip in the Tournament of Champions in Turlock, Calif., and faces Cal State East Bay and Montana State Billings on Friday.

HPU softball swept by Concordia Irvine

Concordia Irvine swept Hawaii Pacific 1-0 and 3-1 at Eagles Field in Irvine, Calif. on Wednesday.

Sharks pitcher Taylor Thompson struck out six batters and gave up two hits in the first game.

The Eagles stayed undefeated with a 36-0 record and 24-0 in the Pacific West Conference while the Sharks fell to 14-21 overall and 8-14.