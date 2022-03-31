comscore Kalani’s Dylan Weddle subdues Moanalua baseball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kalani’s Dylan Weddle subdues Moanalua baseball

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

Kalani’s Dylan Weddle had a strange game as far as his control Wednesday, but he definitely was in command against Moanalua. Read more

Previous Story
Dave Reardon: Transgender athletics a big topic after win by Lia Thomas

Scroll Up