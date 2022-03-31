Kalani’s Dylan Weddle subdues Moanalua baseball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Weddle didn’t issue a walk, but hit four batters and didn’t allow a hit until one out in the sixth inning as Kalani beat Moanalua 10-2 in an OIA East game at Kahala Field.

Weddle, a senior right-hander, finished with a four-hitter with five strikeouts on 83 pitches.

“I was trying to jam them inside with my two-seam (fastball) and my two-seam just ran a little bit too in and I hit them,” he said of the hit batsmen.

Weddle added his curveball and four-seam fastball were working for him. Nate Alvaro ended his no-hit bid with a single to center.

“We were proud of the way he responded,” said Kalani coach Reyn Nagamine. “We had a rough first couple of innings, but after that he had a very successful outing. He did a great job attacking the strike zone, got ahead in counts, which was something he struggled with early in the game.”

Kalani (5-2) used patience to score two runs in the third to take the lead and four more in the fourth to break it open. Over the course of the two innings, four batters who walked came around to score and another came in after being hit by pitch against Moanalua starter Koen Smith.

In the sixth, the Falcons plated four more runs on six hits to take a 10-1 advantage.

“Our bats weren’t very hot (early), but we played good defense and hits just started coming in,” said Kalani senior second baseman Cade Amine, who finished 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and an RBI.

Christian Chinen tripled and drove in two runs and Noa Uchida, who courtesy ran for catcher Koki Hayashi, scored three times for the Falcons.

Moanalua (4-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first when Rayden Miguel, who reached on a throwing error by the shortstop, scored on a wild pitch.

Na Menehune threatened in the second after Weddle hit two consecutive batters with one out. Jake Ferreira then lined a shot to left-center that center fielder Chinen ran in on and made a diving catch, then threw to second to double up the runner and end the inning.

“The start of the inning I was struggling a little bit and when that happened I felt super relieved and it helped me continue to the next inning,” Weddle said.

He retired 10 in a row until allowing Alvaro’s hit and faced only two batters over the minimum from the third through sixth innings.

“There was a lot of momentum on our side after that double play and it felt like I got more confident on the mound and I wasn’t as nervous,” Weddle said. “I had my defense to back me up.”

Na Menehune scored a run in the seventh on a pinch-hit RBI single by Tyler Tonokawa. They had three hits in the inning.

“He pitched with a good pace and he was around the zone,” said Moanalua coach Peter Arakawa of Weddle.

The victory allowed the Falcons to stay atop the division. They had lost to Castle on Saturday, which snapped a four-game winning streak.

“It’s a huge win. Coming off a loss to Castle we were very motivated and wanted to make a statement in this game,” Amine said.