Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 31, 2022

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL
PacWest: Academy of Art at Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., at Hans L'Orange Park.
ILH: 'Iolani vs. Maryknoll at Ala Wai Field; Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Damien vs. Pac-Five at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2. Games start at 3:30 p.m.
Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SOFTBALL
OIA West: Leilehua at Waianae, 3 p.m.
OIA Division II: Farrington at Kaimuki; Radford at Waipahu; Waialua vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park; Nanakuli vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL
ILH Boys Division I: Hawaii Baptist at 'Iolani; Maryknoll at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m.
ILH Boys Division II: Damien at Hanalani; Saint Louis at Le Jardin. Matches start at 6 p.m.
ILH Boys Division III: Assets vs. Island Pacific, 6 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission.
OIA East boys: Kalaheo at Kaiser; Kaimuki at Moanalua; Castle at McKinley; Farrington at Kalani; Kailua at Kahuku. Matches start at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL
OIA East: Farrington at Kailua, 3 p.m.
OIA West: Campbell at Leilehua, 3 p.m.
OIA Division II: Nanakuli at Waialua, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL
ILH Division I: 'Iolani at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.
ILH Division II: Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL
ILH boys Division II: University at Punahou, 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

OIA

Wednesday

Kalani 10, Moanalua 2
W–Dylan Weddle. L—K. Smith.
Leading hitters—Moan: N. Alaro 2-3. Kaln: Cade Amine 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Taichi Fujinaga 2-3, RBI; Christian Chinen 3b, 2 RBIs, run.

Radford 4, McKinley 2
W—C. Ogden. L—M. Mafi.
Leading hitters—McK: D. Takenaka 2-4, run. Rad: M. Tauanuu 2b.

Waianae 14, Kalaheo 3
W—C. Molina. L—G. Toy.
Leading hitters—Wain: K. Kaluhiokalani 2-3, 3 RBIs; L. Aon 2-2, 2b, RBI, run; Molina 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs, run; C. Gomes 2b, RBI.

MIL

Wednesday

King Kekaulike 7, Lahainaluna 5
W—Jaxan Wong. L—Tony Felice.
Leading hitters—KK: Lea Pouahi 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 runs; Tytal Sclafani 2-4, RBI; Tyden Hashimoto 2-3, 2 runs; Wong 2b. Lah: Felice 3-3, 2b, RBI, 3 runs; Josh Satterlee 2-3, 2b, run; Kealalua Medeiros 3-4, run.

Baldwin 9, Kamehameha-Maui 0
W—Uluaki Oto. L—Jai Jibas.
Bald: Davin Lewis 2b, RBI, run; Zachary Pascual 3-3, 2 RBIs, run.