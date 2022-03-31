Scoreboard – March 31, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

PacWest: Academy of Art at Hawaii

Pacific, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll at Ala Wai Field; Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Damien vs. Pac-Five at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2. Games start at 3:30 p.m. Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SOFTBALL

OIA West: Leilehua at Waianae, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Farrington at Kaimuki; Radford at Waipahu; Waialua vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park; Nanakuli vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground Field. Games start at

3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Boys Division I: Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani; Maryknoll at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH Boys Division II: Damien at Hanalani; Saint Louis at Le Jardin. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH Boys Division III: Assets vs. Island Pacific, 6 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission.

OIA East boys: Kalaheo at Kaiser; Kaimuki at Moanalua; Castle at McKinley; Farrington at Kalani; Kailua at Kahuku. Matches start at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Farrington at Kailua, 3 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Leilehua, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Nanakuli at Waialua,

3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha,

4 p.m.

ILH Division II: Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific,

4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Division II: University at Punahou, 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

OIA

Wednesday

Kalani 10, Moanalua 2

W–Dylan Weddle. L—K. Smith.

Leading hitters—Moan: N. Alaro 2-3. Kaln: Cade Amine 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Taichi Fujinaga 2-3, RBI; Christian Chinen 3b, 2 RBIs, run.

Radford 4, McKinley 2

W—C. Ogden. L—M. Mafi.

Leading hitters—McK: D. Takenaka 2-4, run. Rad: M. Tauanuu 2b.

Waianae 14, Kalaheo 3

W—C. Molina. L—G. Toy.

Leading hitters—Wain: K. Kaluhiokalani 2-3, 3 RBIs; L. Aon 2-2, 2b, RBI, run;

Molina 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs, run; C. Gomes 2b, RBI.

MIL

Wednesday

King Kekaulike 7, Lahainaluna 5

W—Jaxan Wong. L—Tony Felice.

Leading hitters—KK: Lea Pouahi 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 runs; Tytal Sclafani 2-4, RBI; Tyden Hashimoto 2-3, 2 runs; Wong 2b. Lah: Felice 3-3, 2b, RBI, 3 runs; Josh Satterlee 2-3, 2b, run; Kealalua Medeiros 3-4, run.

Baldwin 9, Kamehameha-Maui 0

W—Uluaki Oto. L—Jai Jibas.

Bald: Davin Lewis 2b, RBI, run; Zachary Pascual 3-3, 2 RBIs, run.