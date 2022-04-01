comscore Editorial: Keep a wary eye on BA.2 variant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Keep a wary eye on BA.2 variant

  • Today
  • Updated 6:03 p.m.

Our relationship with COVID-19 continues to shift. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports that the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant of omicron is becoming more prevalent among those infected with COVID-19. Read more

