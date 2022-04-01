Bills to combat illegal fireworks fizzle out

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bills aimed at cracking down on illegal fireworks in Hawaii have essentially died this legislative session.

What remains are far less aggressive bills that would increase fines and a resolution asking for an audit of harbor inspections.

Senate Bill 2923 and House Bill 1695 would increase the maximum fine for fireworks violations to $5,000. Senate Concurrent Resolution 84, House Resolution 37 and House Concurrent Resolution 42 request that the state auditor scrutinize harbor inspection procedures.

Other bills no longer under consideration would have created an undercover task force to catch users of illegal fireworks in the act; establish a task force to intercept illegal fireworks imports at harbors and airports; and initiate a program to conduct random shipping container inspections with the help of explosives-sniffing dogs.

Some Hawaii residents frustrated by illegal fireworks in their neighborhoods said they are disappointed but unsurprised lawmakers defused the bills.

“I’m not hopeful,” said Enchanted Lake resident Leigh Prentiss. “None of us ever really were, but we do have to keep trying.”

Once the New Year’s and Fourth of July holidays have passed, concerns about aerials and other illegal fireworks seem to drop off everyone’s agenda, said Prentiss, adding that fireworks are so embedded in local culture that it’s difficult to muster support for tougher measures.

State Sen. Brian Taniguchi (D, Makiki- Tantalus-Manoa), who introduced SCR 84, acknowledged that firecrackers — which can be legally obtained with a permit — hold cultural significance for many on certain holidays.

But even Taniguchi did not have a sure explanation for why bills to combat illegal fireworks are so hard to pass.

“It’s just an ongoing battle every year that we kind of go through,” he said.

City paramedics responded to 11 fireworks- related injuries on New Year’s Eve, almost double the number from the previous New Year’s Eve. Most of the injuries were considered serious or critical and included dismembered fingers, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Prentiss believes getting the FBI involved in harbor inspections would help.

Moanalua Gardens resident Cliff Toyama agrees. “If it’s an explosive and the feds get involved, maybe something will happen,” Toyama said.

He said he’s written letters on the issue to U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and U.S. Rep. Ed Case.

“I’m really tired of all this,” said Toyama, who still holds out hope lawmakers eventually will take action.

Prentiss said, “Many of us are at the point where we’ll take what we can get because at least it’s a foot in the door. We just have to find a way to keep it on the front burner.”