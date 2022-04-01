comscore Bills to combat illegal fireworks fizzle out | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bills to combat illegal fireworks fizzle out

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Bills aimed at cracking down on illegal fireworks in Hawaii have essentially died this legislative session. Read more

