Hawaii legislative report calls for ‘better, honest’ government

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

A recently formed commission is recommending passage of 14 bills at the Legislature largely aimed at combating public corruption, improving government transparency and changing fundraising and campaign spending rules. Read more

