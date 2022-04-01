Hawaii News On the Move: Francis J. Kelly Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Barnwell Industries Inc. has appointed Francis J. Kelly to the board of directors. Kelly has background in investment banking and has served as managing partner of Fulcrum Macro Advisors LLC since 2021. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Barnwell Industries Inc. has appointed Francis J. Kelly to the board of directors. Kelly has background in investment banking and has served as managing partner of Fulcrum Macro Advisors LLC since 2021. Prior to founding Fulcrum, he served as global coordinator for government and public affairs and head of the Direct Investment Advisory Group at Deutsche Bank. ——— Send items to business@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story State dismisses complaints against Maui doctors over controversial COVID-19 treatments