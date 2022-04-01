On the Move: Francis J. Kelly

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Barnwell Industries Inc. has appointed Francis J. Kelly to the board of directors. Kelly has background in investment banking and has served as managing partner of Fulcrum Macro Advisors LLC since 2021. Prior to founding Fulcrum, he served as global coordinator for government and public affairs and head of the Direct Investment Advisory Group at Deutsche Bank.

