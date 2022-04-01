comscore On the Move: Francis J. Kelly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Francis J. Kelly

Barnwell Industries Inc. has appointed Francis J. Kelly to the board of directors. Kelly has background in investment banking and has served as managing partner of Fulcrum Macro Advisors LLC since 2021. Read more

