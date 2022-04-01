comscore Rearview Mirror: Welcome to the Jungle: Recalling the wild side of Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Welcome to the Jungle: Recalling the wild side of Waikiki

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 1:13 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Small homes still packed the Waikiki Jungle in 1970, but the high-rises were advancing, above.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Above, a Honolulu Advertiser map from the 1970s and ’80s shows the loose boundaries of the Waikiki Jungle.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Above, part of the Waikiki Jungle came down in 1977 to build the 36-story Prince Kuhio Hotel.

Many ideas for this column arrive in my email inbox. Iris Nitta wrote recently, saying: “One place that I’d like to hear more about is the Waikiki Jungle. Read more

