River of Life serves up final meal at longtime Chinatown site
By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
River of Life Mission Board President Rann Watumull spoke Thursday at a news conference at its location on North Pauahi Street.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The River of Life Mission is moving its meals operation to new remote locations to help serve additional areas and to make more connections with the homeless. Lisa Stewart, left, and Jeremy “JJ” Brown on Thursday boxed the last meals to be served at the location on North Pauahi Street.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The River of Life Mission in Chinatown has been serving meals to those in need for 35 years. The ministry is moving its feeding operation to new remote locations to help serve additional areas and to make more meaningful connections with the homeless population. Above, ROLM General Manager Shervelle Gardner handed out meals Thursday.