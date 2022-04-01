comscore Hawaii and Long Beach State will take their volleyball rivalry to national TV on ESPNU | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii and Long Beach State will take their volleyball rivalry to national TV on ESPNU

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2021 Hawaii’s Chaz Galloway and Long Beach State’s Clarke Godbold are just two of the many stars who will be on the court today and tomorrow at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2021

    Hawaii’s Chaz Galloway and Long Beach State’s Clarke Godbold are just two of the many stars who will be on the court today and tomorrow at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif.

The casts may change, but Hawaii and Long Beach State have delivered memorable performances throughout their men’s volleyball rivalry. Read more

Previous Story
Ex-minor leaguer ran major league sports betting operation
Next Story
Scoreboard - April 1, 2022

Scroll Up