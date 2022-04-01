BeachBows drop pair against ranked foes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The ninth-ranked Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Thursday in the Mapes Beach Invitational in Los Angeles. Hawaii fell short against No. 2 TCU 3-2, before falling 5-0 against top-ranked UCLA.

Hawaii (15-8) started well against the Horned Frogs (26-0), as the No. 4 duo of Jaime Santer and Megan Widener and the No. 1 duo of Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau earned victories to help the Rainbow Wahine to a 2-1 edge. But the Horned Frogs earned wins on the No. 3 and 5 courts to rally for the win.

In the final match of the day, UCLA swept all five courts against Hawaii, including a 21-18, 21-16 win on the No. 1 court that ended Van Sickle and Glagau’s nine-match winning streak.

Morgan fourth at Mike Fanelli Track Classic

Sophia Morgan posted the second-best time in school history for the steeplechase, as the Hawaii track and field team competed in the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in San Francisco.

Morgan placed fourth in the 3000m steeplechase with a personal best of 11:05.24.

HPU sweeps Academy of Art in baseball

The Hawaii Pacific baseball team took both games of a PacWest doubleheader with Academy of Art at Hans L’Orange Park on Thursday, winning 11-10 and 3-2.

In the first game, the Sharks (17-16, 11-11 PacWest) trailed the Urban Knights (9-26, 3-17) 10-8 entering the bottom of the ninth inning. After MacKenzee Higuchi tied the game with a two-run double, a fielding error by Academy of Art’s Adam Inouye allowed Higuchi to race home for the walkoff win.

In the second game, Nicholas Jio hit an RBI single in the sixth inning to break a 2-all tie, allowing Makana Quia to enter in the seventh to nail down the save.