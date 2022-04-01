comscore BeachBows drop pair against ranked foes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

BeachBows drop pair against ranked foes

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.

The ninth-ranked Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Thursday in the Mapes Beach Invitational in Los Angeles. Hawaii fell short against No. 2 TCU 3-2, before falling 5-0 against top-ranked UCLA. Read more

