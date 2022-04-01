comscore No. 2 Saint Louis’ Spencer Rego outduels No. 1 Kamehameha’s Kaena Kiakona | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No. 2 Saint Louis’ Spencer Rego outduels No. 1 Kamehameha’s Kaena Kiakona

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

Spencer Rego fired a two-hitter as No. 2 Saint Louis edged No. 1 Kamehameha 2-0 on Thursday afternoon at Patsy Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. Read more

