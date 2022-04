Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bob Coolen typically reserves a half-hour for introductions upon arriving at an unfamiliar field. Read more

Bob Coolen typically reserves a half-hour for introductions upon arriving at an unfamiliar field.

Such was the case in constructing the University of Hawaii softball team’s schedule for Thursday’s practice at UC San Diego’s Triton Softball Field.

“We’ll figure out how the ball rolls in the infield. Is it crowned to have bunts roll foul? Is it crowned to have bunts roll fair?” Coolen said of the checklist the Rainbow Wahine address to familiarize themselves with the intricacies of a field.

“How does the ball bounce off the fencing? How hard is the field in front of the plate, which is huge if they have a short game.

“The upperclassmen have passed it along to the younger players — this is what you do when you get there. You don’t just stand around and socialize.”

The Wahine will make their first appearance in UCSD’s facility in La Jolla, Calif., in today’s series opener between two of the three teams tied atop the Big West standings.

UH (11-10) and UCSD (17-14) entered the week at 5-1, along with Cal State Fullerton, through two weeks of conference play. The Wahine and Tritons will meet in a single game today and a doubleheader Saturday.

The Tritons and Wahine split the first on-field meetings between the programs last year in Manoa in UCSD’s debut season in the Big West. The Tritons were immediately competitive in their transition season from Division II and tied for fourth in the conference at 12-12.

Patti Gerckens took over the UCSD program in 1993 and has overseen the Tritons’ progression from Division III to Division II in 2001 and on to Division I last year. She led the Tritons to 11 Division II postseason appearances, including a national title run in 2011.

“They’re coming out of Division II and proving they belong in Division I,” Coolen said. ‘They’re showing it was their time to take the step up to D-I.”

The Tritons enter today’s series opener second in the conference with a 2.96 earned-run average, with UH fifth at 3.57. Freshman right-hander Jada Cecil (11-1) leads the Big West in wins and strikeouts (128), and opponents are hitting a league-low .158 against her over 90 innings this season.

UCSD third baseman Sophia Real leads the Big West with a .484 on-base percentage and is third in hitting at .400.

“(Gerckens) has got a lot of players that a lot of D-I programs overlooked, and coming out of San Diego there’s a lot of good softball down there,” Coolen said.

UH shortstop Nawai Kaupe enters the week second in the Big West in OPS at 1.056 and tied for second with five home runs. Freshman left-hander Brianna Lopez is one of three Big West pitchers with a sub-2.00 ERA at 1.94.

Lopez earned two complete-game victories against CSUN and Coolen was encouraged by senior Ashley Murphy’s four-inning start in the middle game with freshman Chloe Borges picking up a three-inning save.

“All three of our pitchers did well, which is a bonus for us right now,” Coolen said.

Big West softball

At Triton Softbal Field; La Jolla, Calif.

Hawaii (11-10, 5-1 BWC) vs. UC San Diego (17-14, 5-1)

>> When: Today, 2 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. (doubleheader)

>> TV/Radio: non

>> Live stream: ESPN+