U.S. Army Hawaii opens new center for sexual assault and harassment at Schofield

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  Pilot program director Jodee Watters spoke Friday at the official opening of the new SHARP Fusion Directorate at Schofield Barracks.

    Pilot program director Jodee Watters spoke Friday at the official opening of the new SHARP Fusion Directorate at Schofield Barracks.

  Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan gives the official opening of the new SHARP Fusion Directorate at Schofield Barracks on Friday.

    Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan gives the official opening of the new SHARP Fusion Directorate at Schofield Barracks on Friday.

Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Fusion Directorate is part of a new pilot program to revamp the Army’s response to sexual harassment and assault. It will bring victims’ advocates, medical personnel, criminal investigators, lawyers and others into the same facility. Read more

