Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade splits in softball tournament

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

Chaminade’s softball team split its Tournament of Champions opener losing the first game 2-1 and winning 4-0 against Montana State Billings in Turlock, Calif., on Friday. Read more

