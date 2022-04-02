Chaminade splits in softball tournament

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade’s softball team split its Tournament of Champions opener losing the first game 2-1 and winning 4-0 against Montana State Billings in Turlock, Calif., on Friday. Read more

Taylor Genera pitched a shutout in the second game while Tayrn Fujioka had three hits and drove in two runs for the Silverswords (11-17). The Yellowjackets are 10-22.

Chaminade continues tournament play today against Cal State San Bernardino.

Vulcans rally on road

Hawaii Hilo’s softball team rallied in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Cal State Bernardino 7-5 at Pedretti Park in Turlock, Calif., on Friday.

Vulcans Chloe Domingo and Arissa Lugo singled to drive in the two runs to earn the win.

Domingo finished 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Hawaii Hilo improves to 13-14 overall while the Coyotes dropped to 11-22 after the nonconference matchup.

Hilo golfers chase par

Tori Hironoga led the Hawaii Hilo women’s golf team to a 6-over-par score in the first round of the RJGA Palm Valley Classic in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday.

The Vulcans are 24th out of 28 teams with six teams ahead of them by one stroke.

Cal State Monterey Bay leads the field with 1-under-par.

HPU drops in tennis poll

Hawaii Pacific women’s tennis team dropped one spot to fourth place in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division II rannkings.

The Sharks have three singles players and one doubles pair who are nationally ranked. Shaline Pipa is No. 9, Marleen Tilgner is 14th and Elodie Busson is 51st. Pipa and Tilgner are 34th in doubles.

Hawaii Pacific is 11-15 and will travel to face Hawaii Hilo on Sunday at the UHH tennis courts.