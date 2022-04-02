comscore UC Santa Barbara sees the light and takes advantage to batter Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UC Santa Barbara sees the light and takes advantage to batter Hawaii

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.

The UC Santa Barbara baseball team took advantage of the remaining daylight in Friday’s 8-4 victory over Hawaii on the UCSB campus. Read more

