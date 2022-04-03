Column: Help defend democracy in Ukraine
- By Daria Stapolsky
Today
- Updated 12:18 a.m.
COURTESY STAPOLSKY FAMILY
Daria Stapolsky’s father, Gary Stapolsky, raised his hand in his second-grade classroom in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in 1972. The students wore the “Little Octobrist” badge of a Soviet youth organization.
