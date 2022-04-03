Cultivating Easter lilies can be tricky endeavor
- By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:17 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Alluvion, Inc., a wholesale nursery and florist in Haleiwa, seems to be the only local grower of Easter lilies on Oahu to supply popular garden centers.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
It takes careful planning to get traditional Easter lilies to bloom in time for the holiday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree