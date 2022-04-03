comscore Hawaii musicians Daniel Ho and Kalani Pe‘a return as Grammy finalists | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii musicians Daniel Ho and Kalani Pe‘a return as Grammy finalists

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • COURTESY ANTONIO AGOSTO Local fashion designer Kini Zamora, left, helped design Kalani Pe‘a’s Grammy outfit, which was inspired by formal portraits of King Kalakaua.

    Local fashion designer Kini Zamora, left, helped design Kalani Pe‘a’s Grammy outfit, which was inspired by formal portraits of King Kalakaua.

  • COURTESY LYDIA MIYASHIRO-HO Daniel Ho’s album “East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert” is a groundbreaker.

    Daniel Ho’s album “East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert” is a groundbreaker.

Born and raised in Hawaii, Daniel Ho has received five Grammy Awards for his work as a record producer and recording artist. There is probably someone somewhere who would look at being nominated for a sixth as just another day at the office. Ho isn’t that someone. Read more

