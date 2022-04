Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“My Husband Oh”

Episode 21

6:40 p.m. today

Seung Joo starts filming Oh Hyuk’s documentary. After Oh Hyuk faces a demon from his past, his demeanor changes. Seung Joo and Oh Hyuk reminisce about the first time they met.

Episode 22

7:45 p.m. today

Seung Joo reassures Oh Hyuk their life will remain the same after the documentary. In Pyo gets arrested for embezzlement. Eric gives In Pyo an ultimatum. Seung Joo pops the question.

“My Secret Terrius”

Episodes 5-6

6:45 p.m. Monday

Bon and Ae Rin trace the actions of Ae Rin’s husband through surveillance camera footage. They are shocked at what they find. While investigating Ae Rin’s husband’s death, Bon comes across his former colleague and also discovers the neighborhood is under surveillance.

Episodes 7-8

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Ae Rin is lost when her son ruins a bag valued at tens of thousands of dollars. Bon gets highly suspicious when he finds out Ae Rin is working for J International. Bon remembers an undercover operation in Poland that went wrong.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

The series follows the story of a famous singer and her impersonator. Yoo Jina meets her impersonator, U Jina, and her family. Yoo Jina gets a friendly impression from the family. Park Sunghwan makes a proposition to Yoo Jina.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Yoo Jina becomes angry with the family of Haedang (aka U Jina). Haedang’s father bows his head to appease Yoo Jina. Yoo Jina’s heart flutters at Haedang’s boyfriend, Sungtaek.

“Find Me in Your Dream”

Episodes 23-24

7:45 p.m. Friday

Il Kwon lets Ha Kyung know his feelings for her. Jeong Hoon professes his love for Ha Jin. Tae Eun’s father meets Ha Jin under the pretext to treat Jeong Hoon. Moon Seong Ho tries to end his life.

Episodes 25-26

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Moon Seong Ho shows up at Ha Jin’s fan meeting and Ha Jin ends up fainting. Ha Jin’s memory comes back. Tae Eun tells Ha Jin she needs to let others help her. Ha Jin’s project gets halted.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.