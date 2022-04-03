comscore Community sows seeds of awareness during Native Hawaiian Plant Month | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Community sows seeds of awareness during Native Hawaiian Plant Month

  By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.
  • COURTESY HUI KU MAOLI OLA Hui Ku Maoli Ola is a native plant nursery in Kaneohe.

  • COURTESY HUI KU MAOLI OLA Rick Barboza is co-owner of Hui Ku Maoli Ola, a native plant nursery in Kaneohe.

  • COURTESY IRENE NEWHOUSE Native Hawaiian Plant Society volunteers and community members help to maintain and protect awikiwiki, an endemic vine, in 2016.

  • COURTESY MIA CHARLESTON Native Hawaiian Plant Society volunteers and community members plant a tree at a workday along Olowalu Stream in Maui in 2021.

  • COURTESY HUI KU MAOLI OLA Ma‘o hau hele, the state flower and an endangered species.

  • COURTESY HUI KU MAOLI OLA Ohia lehua.

April marks Native Hawaiian Plant Month and national Native Plant Month. Several advocates say it’s a great way to bring awareness about the environmental and cultural importance of our native species, as well as to highlight the work community groups are doing to increase our native plant species in the islands. Read more

