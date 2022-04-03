comscore Reemerging from pandemic struggles, the Honolulu Zoo looks to improve its facilities and visitor experience | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Reemerging from pandemic struggles, the Honolulu Zoo looks to improve its facilities and visitor experience

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The zoo’s food concession building is under construction.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM An elephant is seen in its enclosure at the Honolulu Zoo on Tuesday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Ryan Flaherty took a photo with his mother, Tiffany Fisher, at the Honolulu Zoo on Tuesday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Erik Burian pushed his father, Alfred, while his mother, Evie, walked along. Burian, a Honolulu resident, said that the zoo seemed to be struggling, noting there were very few people there visiting.

From the viewpoint of Linda Santos, the zoo’s director, the venerable institution is reemerging after struggling through pandemic closures and drop-offs in visitor numbers, a temporary loss of accreditation, a grueling city audit and forging ahead with major capital improvements. Read more

