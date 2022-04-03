Thousands of ‘genki balls’ dropped into Ala Wai
Members of the Genki Ala Wai Project and the Eco Rotary Club of Kakaako on Saturday, along with Nuuanu Elementary School students Friday, threw a total of 5,000 genki balls into the Ala Wai Canal.
Canoes were used to distribute genki balls into the Ala Wai.
Genki balls are made of molasses, soil and rice bran. They balls, which contain fermentive bacteria, digest and oxygenate sludge in the canal.
