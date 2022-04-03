comscore Thousands of ‘genki balls’ dropped into Ala Wai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Thousands of ‘genki balls’ dropped into Ala Wai

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the Genki Ala Wai Project and the Eco Rotary Club of Kakaako on Saturday, along with Nuuanu Elementary School students Friday, threw a total of 5,000 genki balls into the Ala Wai Canal.

    Members of the Genki Ala Wai Project and the Eco Rotary Club of Kakaako on Saturday, along with Nuuanu Elementary School students Friday, threw a total of 5,000 genki balls into the Ala Wai Canal.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Canoes were used to distribute genki balls into the Ala Wai.

    Canoes were used to distribute genki balls into the Ala Wai.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Genki balls are made of molasses, soil and rice bran. They balls, which contain fermentive bacteria, digest and oxygenate sludge in the canal.

    Genki balls are made of molasses, soil and rice bran. They balls, which contain fermentive bacteria, digest and oxygenate sludge in the canal.

More than 200 people threw balls of mud and helpful bacteria into the Ala Wai Canal Saturday morning to help clean up sludge in the water. Read more

