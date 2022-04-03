comscore David Shapiro: Humor becomes its own punch line in our slap-happy times | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Humor becomes its own punch line in our slap-happy times

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.
  • INVISION / AP Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday.

    INVISION / AP

    Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday.

I stopped accepting invitations to lecture college classes after it became trendy to boycott, picket and demand apologies from speakers whose contrary views might “trigger” delicate young minds with ideas that threaten their “safe space.” Read more

Previous Story
U.S. Army Hawaii opens new center for sexual assault and harassment at Schofield
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: February 21 – February 25, 2022

Scroll Up