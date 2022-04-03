Dave Reardon: Worldly Maj Forsberg, a former Rainbow Wahine point guard, forges career in officiating
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:16 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers talks with official Maj Forsberg during a game on March 5.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Official Maj Forsberg signals after a foul call during Game 2 of the WNBA Finals between the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces on Oct. 4, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla.
