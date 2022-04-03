Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang hopes film provides good showing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a football cinephile, University of Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang collected a trove of screen gems from Saturday’s first scrimmage of spring training.

“It was good learning, it was good film,” Chang said of the wide-angle recordings of the 48-play scrimmage at the Ching Complex.

Chang and his coaches will review video of the sixth practice of spring training. “You want these guys to keep getting better and keep growing and learning the scheme,” said Chang, who was hired on Jan. 24. “That’s the biggest thing. We’ve only been together (on the field) for six full practices. Some of (the practices) have been in full pads, some in just helmets. We’re still learning.”

Of the seven quarterbacks on the spring roster, only Brayden Schager, Cammon Cooper, Jake Farrell, Armani Edden and Ephraim Tuliloa took snaps during the scrimmage. Schager was in the opening set, although that was not an indication of his position on the depth chart.

“That was the order of the day,” Chang said.

Chang reiterated there is no timetable to craft a quarterback order or to name a successor to Chevan Cordeiro, a two-time captain who transferred to San Jose State in December. Schager was 2-1 as a freshman starter in 2021, and was poised to start in the Hawaii Bowl. The Warriors withdrew from the bowl because of an insufficient number of healthy and available players.

Schager, who played two series, was 5-for-5 for 37 yards. Schager drove the offense to the 5, when Chang decided to end the drive. Chang said the approach changes from that distance, with a package of plus-sized backs and extra backs as options. Chang said the focus of the scrimmage was to work on between the 20-yard-line plays.

“When we get down there, it’s a different game,” Chang said. “You can get big down there. For the sixth practice, we didn’t want to do that.”

Cooper, a Washington State transfer who also worked two series, was 2-for-4 — drops accounted for both incompletions — and showed mobility. Tuliloa, a walk-on who joined UH in January after serving a church mission and attending a junior college for two years, connected with Steven Fiso on a 23-yard pass.

Chang praised the receivers. Zion Bowens, who is one of the fastest Warriors, showed discipline in adjusting his quickness to the routes.

“Playing with speed is definitely a feel for it,” Bowens said. “You can’t go (maximum speed) every play. Just being able to find that balance that fits well with whatever defense we’re going against.”

Bowens also has worked on his receiving. He said he tries to catch at least 100 passes — all hands, no body — from the JUGS machine after every practice.

The rebuilt defense produced six sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Fourteen players from last year’s two-deep chart transferred, completed their eligibility or quit. Jacob Yoro, who was promoted to defensive coordinator in January, is incrementally installing a multi-look scheme.

“We’re keeping it fairly bare bones,” Yoro said of the approach this spring. “We’re using the fundamental pieces, not the full package.”

Yoro said a three-prong formula is being implemented. “Playing hard, playing tough, playing together,” Yoro said. “That effort piece is first. If we continue to do those things, we’re going to have success.”

Yoro is finding different ways to create pressure. Linebacker Wynden Ho‘ohuli, who transferred from Nebraska in January, forced a fumble. Defensive lineman John Tuitupou made two sacks, including one on the scrimmage’s first play.

Tuitupou was born in American Samoa and graduated from Kalaheo High. He attended Garden City College (Kansas) and East Los Angeles College before transferring to UH in 2020. After two years as a nose tackle, Tuitupou moved to what he considers his more natural 3-technique position, which he played in junior college.

“Being back at the 3-tech, I’m used to it,” he said.

Yoro said: “We’re excited about him. He’s a guy we brought in that we have high hopes for. He’s come on strong this spring. He’s a top-tier Mountain West defensive lineman talent-wise. It’s a matter of him putting it all together for us.”