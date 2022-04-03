Saint Louis senior Aiva Arquette named All-State Player of the Year
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:16 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Saint Louis forward Aiva Arquette hugs head coach Dan Hale after leaving the state championship game on Feb. 26.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Aiva Arquette, a two-sport standout, was voted Star-Advertiser boys basketball All-State Player of the Year.
