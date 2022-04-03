Saint Louis senior Aiva Arquette named All-State Player of the Year

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In his sophomore season, Aiva Arquette was a talented shortstop on the baseball diamond and a 6-foot-1 3-point shooter on the hardwood.

By junior year, working within the restrictions of the pandemic, Saint Louis suited up and hosted 13 exhibition games and Arquette showed something new. The 6-2 swingman swooped in on unsuspecting defenses for eye-popping dunks off the bounce.

This season, the 6-4 senior put it all together. Arquette added muscle to his frame. At 205 pounds, he was 20 pounds heavier than he was in 2020. His thunderous two-handed, drop-step dunk on Mililani during the state championship game was the signature play in a remarkable performance. Arquette finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in the title tilt, leading Saint Louis to its first state crown since 1986.

It is no surprise that the dedicated two-sport standout was voted Star-Advertiser boys basketball All-State Player of the Year.

“Aiva was, by far, the most tenacious player we faced all year,” Maryknoll coach Kelly Grant said. “He had all the intangibles, shooting range, attack the basket, composure and desire.”

Kamehameha coach Larry Park saw his team in close battles with the Crusaders.

“He always played well in big moments. He hit big shots, rebounded and brought confidence for his team,” Park said.

Kahuku coach Brandyn Akana has seen his share of talented, taller playmakers over the years.

“Aiva is a scoring post player with a shooting-guard touch from behind the arc. He was a nightmare for opposing coaches and players,” Akana said.

Roosevelt coach Steve Hathaway agreed.

“Aiva is the most difficult player to guard in the state. If you put a guard on him, he can post him up, and if you put a big on him, he can blow by. He reminds me of Micah Christenson,” Hathaway said. “The drop-step dunk in the state championship game is the surprising thing. I knew he could get up, but not like that. I’ve known this kid for years and he puts in the work. Great family support, as well.”

Saint Louis coach Dan Hale saw the constant progression and evolution.

“The amazing thing with Aiva is that every single year, he came back stronger. Added a new facet. He made quantum leaps. To actually see that come to fruition, that was amazing to watch,” Hale said. “That’s just the work ethic he has. Just a hard worker. He managed it — played baseball and basketball when he could.”

Arquette is in the midst of a busy ILH baseball season as shortstop for the second-ranked Crusaders.

“I’m honored. Humbled. Grateful. I’m happy we had a season in the first place. Shout out to my team and coaches. We all had a grind this season,” he said. “I’m really grateful and stoked.”

Hale, in his third season at Saint Louis, was voted Coach of the Year by the panel of coaches and media.

The former Punahou state champion as a player and coach has his full imprint on the Crusaders’ program, ushering in a new basketball facility and culture.

“We couldn’t have done it without our community and especially my assistants, Mark Revuelto, Maverick Kanoa and Towner Hale,” he said.

Hale was a near unanimous selection. Mililani coach Garrett Gabriel, who guided his team to its first OIA boys basketball title since 2008, was second in the voting.

Numerous coaches received votes, including Ryan Hirata, who guided his ‘Iolani squad to an ILH runner-up finish just two years after going winless in the league. Maui Prep’s Cheyne De La Garza and Zach Bailey also received votes after leading Na Pueo to the Division II state title.

Cody Tesoro of Baldwin also received votes as the Bears reached the D-I state semifinals despite losing a number of key players through the course of the season.

In the Fab 15 voting, Kahuku’s Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola was a virtual double-double machine. The 6-3 wing averaged 22 points per game. That included a season-high 32 points against Kalaheo and Moanalua.

The springy senior was an offensive-rebounding force, but his versatility made him highly valuable.

“I remember watching him play in all the youth tournaments growing up and saying to myself that boy has all the tools,” Grant said. “He’s just so tiny. Well that little guy is now 6 feet, 4 inches and he kicked our butt, putting up 31 on us.“

Hale’s Crusaders limited Westmoreland-Vendiola to a season-low 10 points in the state quarterfinal round by bringing plenty of defensive help.

“He can go inside and outside, a long, tough guard, and tough to match up with. He has a nice handle,” Hale said. “Defensively, he bothered a lot of shots.”

Hathaway’s Rough Riders were fully cognizant of the Kahuku scorer.

“The kid can score and can get up. The thing that surprised me the most was how aggressive he was on the offensive glass. Seemed like he would get about eight offensive rebounds every game,” Hathaway said.

Akana gave his dedicated hoopsters plenty of freedom.

“Scoring machine from anywhere on the court. Very dangerous in transition. Played big as a guard, meaning he wasn’t afraid to post up and rebound against other big men,” Akana said.

Freshman JJ Mandaquit was a close third in the Fab 15 voting. There may not have been a ninth-grader as impactful as Mandaquit since Derrick Low, another ‘Iolani prodigy.

“He made everyone better. He handled the ball, took and hit big shots. He is a great defender and has a great competitive spirit,” Park said.

Akana agreed.

“Smooth player that did it all for Iolani. Sky’s the limit for Mandaquit,” Akana said.

Hale is one of many coaches who also liked Mandaquit’s effectiveness on the defensive end.

“Constantly harassing the ball handler with good anticipation (on defense). Take his age out of it and he’s very skilled and athletic. Long arms and knows how to use them. He’s a shot finder and that’s a great skill to have. He’s also a great passer, too. He’s got the step-through, the pull-up jumper and he can twist and pivot. He can find a shot anywhere,” Hale said. “He reminds of Miah (Ostrowski, the former Punahou and UH star guard) with the long arms and handle. The ability to find a shot and make a pass.”

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Boys Basketball All-State Fab 15

Player of the Year: Aiva Arquette, Saint Louis

Coach of the Year: Dan Hale, Saint Louis

In year three, Hale’s program reached the pinnacle, taking the ILH and Division I state titles. The Crusaders went 20-2 overall, capturing their first basketball state crown since 1986.

Fab 15

Rank Name School Pos Ht Yr

1. Aiva Arquette, Saint Louis F 6-4 Sr.

25 points, 12 rebounds in state championship win over Mililani. Over a two-year span, he transformed from a finesse wing shooter to a dominant post scorer (with 25 3-pointers made), averaging 17 points per game with a big number of double-doubles.

2. Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola, Kahuku G/F 6-3 Sr.

Averaged 22 points per game with 18 3-pointers made in 18 games. Continuous workouts with trainer Chris Parker helped the senior become a rebounding force. He scored at least 20 points in 12 games, including 31 in a finale against Maryknoll. Also voted defensive player of the year.

3. JJ Mandaquit, ‘Iolani G 6-1 Fr.

Averaged 16 points per game, including 18 against national powerhouse Sierra Canyon (Calif.) at the ‘Iolani Classic. Had a season-high of 25 against Punahou. Explosive with the ball, tremendous court vision and passing. Has a scholarship offer from Portland.

4. Hayden Bayudan, Saint Louis G 5-10 Sr.

Averaged 12 ppg with increased efficiency, a major reason for Saint Louis’ ascent to the crown. Bayudan adapted to a disciplined, layered offensive scheme and put his ability to finish or hit the mid-range jumper to use. His on-ball defense was big when Saint Louis pressed Kahuku in the state quarterfinals. Voted No. 4 in All-Defense selections.

5. EJ Kapihe, Kamehameha G/F 6-5 Sr.

Averaged 16 ppg in ILH play, including a season-high 22 against Maryknoll. His near-halfcourt buzzer-beater lifted the Warriors over Punahou in the playoffs. At 6-5, 215 pounds with 3-point range, slashing and shot blocking skills, Kapihe is geared for the next level.

6. Quintan Akaka, Baldwin G/F 6-7 Sr.

Averaged 17 ppg and did so much more. The rangy, bouncy senior was formidable at the state tourney, sparking the Bears over Kailua, and scoring 14 in a near-upset of top seed Saint Louis. Finished the year with a 24-point effort against ‘Iolani.

7. Trey Lieb, Mililani G 5-11 Sr.

Averaged 13 ppg, saving some of his best marksmanship for big games. That included a 27-point game in a win over Kahuku featuring six 3-pointers. An ankle injury slowed Lieb in the state tourney, but he still finished with 42 made 3s for the season.

8. Drew Triplett, Maui Prep G 6-1 Sr.

Averaged 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals per game. 16 assists in D-II state-final win over Kaimuki. Had a career-high 51 points in a nonconference win over Saint Louis II, but shifted his role and became a consummate creator and distributor.

9. O’Shen Cazimero, Kohala G 5-9 Sr.

Averaged 21 ppg, including 31 against Waipahu and HBA. Scored 26 against Maui Prep, which went on to win the D-II state title. Ultimately, the southpaw playmaker may be the best of the many legendary stars in Cowboys basketball history.

10. Jonny Philbrick, Kailua G 5-9 Jr.

Averaged 15 ppg, an elite pick-and-roll master. His mix of runners and floaters were a nightmare for defenders. Had 29 points in a win at Kahuku that sealed Kailua’s top seed in the OIA East. Excellent defender.

11. Kahiau Bruhn, Kamehameha F 6-5 Sr.

Averaged 15 ppg before going down with a knee injury on Feb. 16 against Punahou. Had a season-high 23 against Maryknoll, averaged 17 in two games against eventual state champ Saint Louis. Sharpshooter from mid-range and the arc.

12. Hudson Yarbrough, Baldwin F 6-7 Sr.

Averaged 17 ppg and came up big with 22 points in a state quarterfinal win over Kailua. Reliable mid-range shooter with a smooth stroke, and smart defender. Mr. Reliable for the Bears, who were without Quintan Akaka for five games early in the season.

13. Aaron Claytor, ‘Iolani G 6-1 So.

Averaged 11 ppg, but also brought elite ballhandling, passing and defense. Built to run and gun, but disciplined in the grind of ILH battles. Finished with 27 3-pointers, one of the most versatile players in the state.

14. AJ Bianco, Saint Louis F 6-4 Sr.

Averaged 11 ppg, including a season-high 22 against Kamehameha. Has 3-point range and handles, but always embraced his role as a post playmaker with exquisite old-school footwork on the block. Bianco’s ability to see the floor and deliver pinpoint passes to teammates, especially Aiva Arquette, separated the men from the boys.

15. Jackson Mayo, Mililani G/F 6-0 Sr.

Averaged 7 ppg, but on an offensively loaded roster, his greater value was on defense. Voted No. 2 in All-Defense selections by coaches and media. Mayo was too strong for guards and too quick for bigger wings. He was also a willing shooter, hitting clutch 3s late in the season against stunned defenders.

Honorable mention

>> Zelston Militante, Nanakuli

>> Tyler Grover, Radford

>> Ehu Schenk-Lee, Kalaheo

>> Logan Dias, Maryknoll

>> Peyton Macapulay, Punahou

>> Drake Watanabe, Punahou

>> Malu Cleveland, Kaimuki

>> Kunique Yandall-Parker, Kapolei

>> Malcolm Nichols, Leilehua

>> Kamu Kaaihue, Roosevelt

>> Kale Spencer, KS-Maui

>> J Marxen, Mililani

>> Parker Grant, Maryknoll

>> Duke Thomas, Le Jardin

>> La‘akea Kauka, Kohala

>> Kala Rall, Kapaa

>> James Judge, Seabury Hall

>> Dylan Falk, Maui Prep

>> Avery Pauole, Baldwin

>> Micah Ah See, Kaiser

>> Noah Flores Alexander, Lahainaluna

>> Kanaau Castro, Lahainaluna

>> Keaka Kauhane, Kapaa

