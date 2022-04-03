comscore Saint Louis senior Aiva Arquette named All-State Player of the Year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Saint Louis senior Aiva Arquette named All-State Player of the Year

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis forward Aiva Arquette hugs head coach Dan Hale after leaving the state championship game on Feb. 26.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis forward Aiva Arquette hugs head coach Dan Hale after leaving the state championship game on Feb. 26.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Aiva Arquette, a two-sport standout, was voted Star-Advertiser boys basketball All-State Player of the Year.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Aiva Arquette, a two-sport standout, was voted Star-Advertiser boys basketball All-State Player of the Year.

In his sophomore season, Aiva Arquette was a talented shortstop on the baseball diamond and a 6-foot-1 3-point shooter on the hardwood. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 2, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up