Saint Louis takes control of ILH baseball with win over Maryknoll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Saint Louis takes control of ILH baseball with win over Maryknoll

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis first baseman Xander Sielken caught the ball for an out after Maryknoll’s Nico Low laid down a successful sacrifice bunt on Saturday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis pitcher Kahiau Schenk and catcher Ezekiel Ribuca slap hands after striking out a Maryknoll batter to close the third inning.

With three shutouts in five days, No. 2 Saint Louis has taken control of the ILH regular-season race for a state berth. Read more

