comscore No. 2 Long Beach State beats No. 4 Hawaii to sweep series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 2 Long Beach State beats No. 4 Hawaii to sweep series

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.

UH middle blocker Guilherme Voss posted a career-high 11 kills in 17 attacks and outside hitter Spyros Chakas also had 11. But the Rainbow Warriors hit a collective .174 — their second lowest percentage of the season. Read more

