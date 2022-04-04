comscore Column: Local forestry industry requires a biomass power facility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Local forestry industry requires a biomass power facility

  • By Don Bryan
  • Today
  • Updated 3:47 a.m.

James Roumasset made a sound argument that utilizing trees to make wood products is a great way to sequester carbon (“Will the real sustainable forestry policy please stand up?,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, March 17). Indeed, it is not unreasonable to expect that wood in the wall of a house or in a piece of fine furniture could lock that carbon up for a century or more. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Condo owners have obligations, too

Scroll Up