Off the News: ‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’ back for more

It’s good news that CBS’ Monday-night crime-fighting show, “NCIS: Hawai‘i,” set on Oahu, is winning its time-slot with an average viewership of 8.29 million weekly — and that it will come back for a second season.

Hawaii-based television series are good for the islands’ economy, supporting a creative industry. And the show serves to spotlight our natural beauty, even if that does serve as a backdrop for (fictional) criminal behavior.

Keep ‘em coming, “NCIS: Hawai‘i.”

Keeping up with Ala Wai flood plans

Around 50 people logged in Friday in the first of four virtual meetings on the Ala Wai flood-risk study. Among the techniques under review are forest management and reducing impervious surfaces that cause runoff.

The portal to the sessions is at usace1.webex.com/meet/AlaWai — it can be watched through the browser, if that’s easier. But livestreams aren’t for everyone, so recordings of each session will be posted, along with a schedule and link for submitting comments, at www.honolulu.gov/alawai.