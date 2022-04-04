Editorial | Off the News Off the News: ‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’ back for more Today Updated 3:40 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s good news that CBS’ Monday-night crime-fighting show, “NCIS: Hawai‘i,” set on Oahu, is winning its time-slot with an average viewership of 8.29 million weekly — and that it will come back for a second season. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s good news that CBS’ Monday-night crime-fighting show, “NCIS: Hawai‘i,” set on Oahu, is winning its time-slot with an average viewership of 8.29 million weekly — and that it will come back for a second season. Hawaii-based television series are good for the islands’ economy, supporting a creative industry. And the show serves to spotlight our natural beauty, even if that does serve as a backdrop for (fictional) criminal behavior. Keep ‘em coming, “NCIS: Hawai‘i.” Keeping up with Ala Wai flood plans Around 50 people logged in Friday in the first of four virtual meetings on the Ala Wai flood-risk study. Among the techniques under review are forest management and reducing impervious surfaces that cause runoff. The portal to the sessions is at usace1.webex.com/meet/AlaWai — it can be watched through the browser, if that’s easier. But livestreams aren’t for everyone, so recordings of each session will be posted, along with a schedule and link for submitting comments, at www.honolulu.gov/alawai. Previous Story Editorial: Get control of stadium project