comscore Hawaii Tourism Authority criticized for hasty $250,000 appropriation to LPGA Lotte event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Tourism Authority criticized for hasty $250,000 appropriation to LPGA Lotte event

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / APRIL 16 Brooke M. Henderson of Canada walks on the 11th green during the 2021 Lotte LPGA golf tournament in Kapolei.

    JAMM AQUINO / APRIL 16

    Brooke M. Henderson of Canada walks on the 11th green during the 2021 Lotte LPGA golf tournament in Kapolei.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority voted Thursday to move funding from its website budget so it could award a $250,000 sole-source contract to the 2022 Lotte Championship golf tournament — a controversial move that required the organization to seek an exemption from state procurement rules. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: February 21 – February 25, 2022

Scroll Up