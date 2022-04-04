BeachBows blank Utah, fall to N0. 6 LSU

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The No. 9 Hawaii beach volleyball team split another pair of matches on day two of the UCLA Invitational on Sunday in Manhattan Beach, Calif. The Rainbow Wahine (17-10) nearly pulled off the upset over No. 6 LSU 3-2. UH responded to the loss with a sweep of Utah.

Tied 2-2 in the first match, the ’Bows and the Tigers looked to the No. 3 court for the deciding blow. UH’s Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo were two points away from sealing the upset, but ultimately came up short as LSU claimed the second set 21-19 and closed the deal with a 15-13 set three win.

Led by Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau’s dominant 21-9, 21-18 win at the No. 1 flight, the ’Bows breezed past Utah in straight sets. Hawaii remains unbeaten all-time (5-0) against the Utes.

Rainbow Sailors claim regatta trophy

The University of Hawaii coed sailors added to an impressive spring season, capturing the PCCSC North Regatta over the weekend in the North Bay of California. The ’Bows took the South Regatta in Los Angeles just two weeks ago.

Hawaii’s lone outlier in four competitions is a runner-up finish. The Rainbows scored 34 points to beat Stanford (36) and USC (39). UH’s A squad finished second in its division with 21 points, while the B division squad again shone with 13 points.

Samuel Patton skippered the victorious B division team, crewed by Sam Kimmel, to top-two finishes in five of the six races and leading the division wire-to-wire. Skipper Bastien Rasse and crew Devon Stapleton guided the A division team to top-four finished in all but one race.