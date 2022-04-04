comscore BeachBows blank Utah, fall to N0. 6 LSU | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

BeachBows blank Utah, fall to N0. 6 LSU

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

The No. 9 Hawaii beach volleyball team split another pair of matches on day two of the UCLA Invitational on Sunday in Manhattan Beach, Calif. The Rainbow Wahine (17-10) nearly pulled off the upset over No. 6 LSU 3-2. UH responded to the loss with a sweep of Utah. Read more

Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for 2nd NCAA title
Television and radio - April 4, 2022

