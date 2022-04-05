FDA, health officials warn of norovirus outbreak tied to raw oysters from Canada

Health officials are warning the public of a norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters from Canada that were distributed to restaurants and retailers in various U.S. states, including Hawaii.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working with the Public Health Agency of Canada and others to investigate a multi-state outbreak of norovirus linked to the potentially contaminated raw oysters harvested in the south and central parts of Baynes Sound, British Columbia, Canada.

These oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers in more than a dozen states, including California, Washington and Hawaii.

Retailers should not serve or sell raw oysters harvested from the following locations (or landfiles) within Baynes Sound: #1407063, #1411206, #278737 in BC 14-8 and #1400036, in BC 14-15, the FDA warned. “Baynes Sound” will show on product tags as “14-8” and/or “DEEP BAY”, or “14-15.”

The Hawaii Department of Health shared the alert via its social media channels this morning.

Symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain, but can also include fever, headache and body aches.

A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus.

Most people with norovirus illness get better within one to three days, but can feel extremely ill, vomit or have diarrhea many times a day, which can lead to dehydration, especially in young children, kupuna and people with other illnesses.

The FDA warned that food contaminated with norovirus may look, smell and taste normal. Noroviruses are also relatively resistant to heat and can survive temperatures as high as 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

Oysters can cause illness if eaten raw, the FDA said, particularly in people with compromised immune systems.

Restaurants and retailers should throw any potentially contaminated oyster products in the garbage or return them to their distributor for disposal.

The FDA also warned restaurants and retailers to be aware of the potential for cross-contamination of food processing equipment, cutting surfaces and utensils that will need to be cleaned and sanitized.

Consumers who think they might have become ill from eating possibly contaminated raw oysters should contact their health care providers.