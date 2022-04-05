Off the News: Hana hou for Hawaiian music

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii had a good night at the Grammys Sunday (also counting the clean sweep for isle-born Bruno Mars). Maui’s Kalani Pe‘a won his third for Regional Roots Music Album, this time for “Kau Ka Pe‘a.”

For those who feel all Hawaii stars deserve recognition, search out the title track of this album. Pe‘a shares the spotlight with the Pandanus Club, Kimie Miner and Kalenaku, with Amy Hanaiali‘i Gilliom and others on more songs. So the casual listener gets at least a glimpse of the full constellation.

Chasing after feral chickens

It’s been established that feral chickens flap their way into traffic, dig up lawns, create a potential health hazard and, not least, create an wildly annoying noise nuisance when roosters get to crowing. Senate Bill 2195 would create a five-year pilot program to reduce the numbers of feral fowl in Hawaii. It would be run by the state Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Though some chicken defenders raise the prospect that feral chickens may provide a source of food, this does not outweigh the damages caused by birds on the loose. The bill should move forward, but include a role for the counties. They have the most experience with feral animal complaints.