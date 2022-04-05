comscore Editorial: Make streets safe for electric bikes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Make streets safe for electric bikes

  • Today
  • Updated 6:14 p.m.

It was predictable that traffic fatalities would increase as the pandemic hit a lull and more people began to resume more typical driving habits: regular work commuting and other routine activities outside the home. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Local forestry industry requires a biomass power facility

Scroll Up