Editorial: Make streets safe for electric bikes

It was predictable that traffic fatalities would increase as the pandemic hit a lull and more people began to resume more typical driving habits: regular work commuting and other routine activities outside the home.

Though based on preliminary data, the pace of the increase is already alarming, and deserving of attention. At the very least, it would signal that neither the roads nor the people traveling on them are well adapted to the multimodal use we are told to expect in the future.

The state Department of Transportation has updated its database for the first three months of this year, with 35 traffic-related fatalities, 11 more than were recorded for the same period of 2021. The quarterly tally included five bicyclist-related deaths compared with one for January-March last year.

That’s worrying, considering the increased interest in electric bikes, which are being ridden without as much care as they require. Only one of the five cycling incidents involved motorized e-bikes, some of which can reach 28 mph, but national trends bear watching.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has been tracking e-bikes, e-scooters and hoverboards and found emergency-room visits for related injuries rose 70% from 2017 to 2020, the most recent year with complete statistics. E-scooters seem the most problematic in that category, but riders of e-bikes also should be urged to wear helmets.

Sadly, the 13-year-old boy who died when his e-bike was struck by a pickup truck March 21 in Waipahu was not wearing one. Under state law, e-bike riders should be 15 or older, and anyone under 16 is required to wear a helmet when riding them.

It is too soon to peg the motorized bikes as being particularly risky (and their advocates point that out); there are many factors linked to such tragedies, including roadway design deficiencies, driver distraction and inebriation.

But inexperienced cyclists may find them easier to ride — the motor provides assistance when the cyclist is pedaling — and may adopt them without getting proper training. The Hawaii Bicycling League provides classes (check hbl.org under the “Learn” menu for both online resources and in-person instruction).

Although budget bills that are moving do encompass “Complete Streets” improvements funding, including pedestrian and bike facilities, safety should be more of an emphasis of pending legislation.

About e-bikes in particular, the state should consider following the model of other states, categorizing the bikes according to how much the motor boosts pedaling, and require helmets for the more powerful class, regardless of a rider’s age.

Demand for these vehicles is likely to increase if Senate Bill 3158 becomes law. The measure would establish an electric bicycle and electric moped rebate program to encourage their purchase.

The idea is to reduce Hawaii’s high transportation costs as well as the level of carbon emissions from the cars they could displace on the roads. All of that is a reasonable policy, but Hawaii needs to be ready to accommodate multimodal transit with streets as complete as the state and counties can make them.

This means expansion of Oahu’s bike lanes and protected tracks, especially in urban areas. Relinquishing street parking stalls for this purpose is a concern in business areas especially, but creating a dedicated bike lane is the optimal choice wherever that’s possible.

For all its weather advantages, Hawaii should be much less car-centric than it is. Honolulu has made some strides toward enhanced bike safety, but judging by the trendlines in traffic fatalities, the entire state has a long way to go.