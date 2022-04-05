A slice of ‘sashimi’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Those who try to adopt a vegetarian diet after a lifetime of eating meat may find they really miss certain foods. This is where vegan alternatives, such as soy-based mock meats or products like the Beyond Burger, find their audience.

Sashimi, however, is a delicacy difficult to emulate. This version won’t fool anyone used to eating raw fish, but it’s a reasonable facsimile if you’ve given up animal products and just want to scratch that itch.

It’s made with konnyaku, a Japanese product made with konjac, a tuber similar to yams. It’s chewy, bouncy and gelatin-like, but has almost no calories. Sliced very thin, konnyaku has the texture of raw squid. Served with the right sauces, it can trick the brain into believing it’s getting sashimi.

Konnyaku ‘Sashimi’

Ingredients:

• (1) 9-ounce block white konnyaku

• 1 cup shredded daikon or cabbage, optional for serving

• Sauce of choice (options follow)

Directions:

Cut konnyaku into very thin slices. Arrange on a platter or on a bed of shredded daikon or cabbage.

Serves 8 as an appetizer. Serve with a dipping sauce.

Ponzu sauce: For a quick version, combine 4 tablespoons soy sauce, 4 tablespoons lemon or lime juice and 2 teaspoon mirin. If you have enough time, add 4 tablespoons bonito flakes and a small square of konbu and let mixture sit overnight; strain before serving.

Soy-chile sauce: Combine 6 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 tablespoon rice vinegar and 1 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger. Mince 2 small Hawaiian chile peppers. Remove the seeds to make it a little less spicy. If you like it hot, keep the seeds and/or add more chiles. Add chiles to sauce.

Miso sauce: Combine 4 tablespoons yellow miso, 2 tablespoon rice vinegar, 1 teaspoon sesame oil and 1 teaspoon finely grated ginger. Stir in a little water if needed to thin the sauce.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving with ponzu dipping sauce: 15 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 450 mg sodium, 3 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.