To celebrate Girl Scout cookie season, Koloa Rum created a cocktail inspired by the famous Tagalongs. For more information and festive recipes, visit koloarum.com.

Chocolate Dipped Peanut Butter Cookie Cocktail

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces peanut butter wash

Koloa Kauai Spice Rum*

• 1/2 ounce Koloa Kauai Cacao Rum

• 4 dashes chocolate bitters

• 1/4 ounce vanilla brown sugar simple syrup

Directions:

Using a mixing glass and ice, stir all ingredients until combined and chilled.

Strain and pour over large cubes. Garnish with cinnamon sugar rim.

* For peanut butter wash:

In an airtight container, spread a 3/4-inch layer of natural creamy peanut butter evenly to cover the entire bottom.

Pour a 750-milliliter bottle of Koloa Kauai Spice Rum gently over the peanut butter spread.

Seal the container and let sit overnight at room temperature. Refrigerate for 48 hours so solidify the fat and strain with a coffee filter.

Hop this way

Big Island Candies’ Easter gifts are hopping onto the scene for a limited time. The collection includes an Easter gift box (14 shortbreads, one brownie and two mints), an Easter gift basket (12 shortbreads, one brownie, four toffees and three manju), creamy pastel macadamia nuts and a bunny tote (seven shortbreads and one brownie). Each limited-time item features an assortment of goodies, including duck-shaped milk chocolate-covered brownies and pastel-dipped butter shortbreads.

The business also recently launched a new guava macadamia nut shortbread. A guava macadamia nut shortbread assorted combo will be introduced in time for the Merrie Monarch Festival beginning in Hilo April 17. This new cookie boasts a distinctive pink hue with a flavor that’s fragrant and refreshing.

For more details, visit bigislandcandies.com.

A Slice of Savory Pie

Dean & Deluca Hawaii is celebrating the spring season with its Artisan Quiche Festival until the end of April. These savory pies will be available at both Waikiki store locations (Royal Hawaiian Center and The Ritz-Carlton Residence, Waikiki Beach).

During the festival, customers will have the option to try a daily rotation of three to four out of the seven quiche flavors offered. Quiches are served by the slice, but will be available to purchase as a whole pie with 24-hour notice. Artisan Quiche Festival flavors include (price listed by slice): charcuterie ($8.95), classic Lorraine spinach ($6.95), whole leaf kale ($6.95), roasted tomato and havarti ($6.95), guava and raw Hawaiian sugar smoked salmon ($8.95), rosemary bacon and potato ($8.95) and alii mushroom and Parmesano ($6.95).

To learn more, visit deandeluca-hawaii.com.

MangoMango Dessert is coming to town

MangoMango Dessert recently opened its second Hawaii location at Ala Moana Center. The popular Hong Kong-inspired dessert spot is located on the second level next to Island Brew Coffeehouse in the Bloomingdale’s wing.

“With summer just around the corner, we are excited for the opportunity to serve our fresh fruit treats to even more Oahu diners,” states Tina Wang, Hawaii-exclusive franchise owner of MangoMango Dessert.

Additionally, the new store will offer two exclusive items available only at Mango-Mango Dessert Ala Moana Center — the mango sticky rice and Man-Coco stick made with Thai sweet rice steamed with pandan leaves, vanilla ice cream, coconut milk and roasted coconut chips. Popular treats from the menu include mango mille crepe cake, durian dessert bowl, snow white strawberry smoothie and more.

MangoMango Dessert’s Ala Moana Center shop will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. To learn more, visit mangomangodessert.com.