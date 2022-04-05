So ‘Dough’-lish

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re a fan of edible cookie dough, DÔLISH is your one-stop shop. According to business owner Glory Bangasan, this edible cookie dough trailer serves up creative dishes you can’t find anywhere else.

“The name DÔLISH is a spin on ‘delish,’” she explains. “The French mark in DÔLISH is pronounced like the ‘ough’ in dough.”

While DÔLISH officially opened in 2020, Bangasan dreamt up its concept two years before that.

“I love researching new food trends,” she says. “I kept seeing edible cookie dough businesses popping up on the mainland. I love cookie dough, so I had to take a trip and visit a cookie dough cafe. It wasn’t what I expected. The cookie dough texture was a little off to me, and it seemed mass produced instead of made in small batches. I left thinking, ‘I can do this. I can bring a new concept to the Maui community and be Hawaii’s first edible cookie dough trailer.’”

Bangasan, a graduate of University of Hawaii Maui College with an associate’s degree in liberal arts, culinary arts and advanced baking, and hotel management, started testing out recipes and different ingredients. The dessert truck’s current menu not only includes edible cookie dough, but also ice cream and frappes, slushies, teas and more.

“Edible cookie dough ($7.50 for a single scoop) — which is eggless and made with heat-treated flour and is safe to eat as is — is still our most popular item,” Bangasan says. “Also popular are our DÔLISH cheese tea ($6.75) — monthly tea flavor topped with a housemade cream cheese fluff — DÔLISH cold brew ($6.75) with coffee jellies and pink vanilla fluff, frappes ($7) in different flavors, and POG boba slushy ($7) topped with lychee, strawberry or passion fruit popping boba. We even offer a Cookie DÔ ice cream sundae ($10.50).

“I mix different flavors and syrups to create unique frappes like caramel sticky bun, s’mores mocha and butter toffee,” she adds. “You can’t find cookie dough or these drink flavor combinations anywhere on Maui — and maybe in all of Hawaii.”

Since its opening, DÔLISH moved to its current location on 1960 Main St.

“I feel the strong sense of community and local support,” Bangasan says, noting that DÔLISH hopes to expand with a small event trailer to do community events, weddings, birthdays and graduation parties.