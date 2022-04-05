comscore So 'Dough'-lish | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

So ‘Dough’-lish

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • April 5, 2022

  • PHOTOS COURTESY DO LISH MAUI

    Doughn’t you want some? Unicorn Poop ($7.50) is one of many cookie dough flavors at Maui’s DÔLISH.

  • PHOTOS COURTESY DO LISH MAUI

    Cookie DÔ ice cream sundae ($10.50)

  • PHOTOS COURTESY DO LISH MAUI

    DÔLISH’s trailer

If you’re a fan of edible cookie dough, DÔLISH is your one-stop shop. Read more

Previous Story
Bake with chocolate chips instead of bars
Next Story
A slice of ‘sashimi’

Scroll Up