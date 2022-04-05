Deadline extended to apply for schools superintendent post

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The application period has been extended in the search for Hawaii’s next permanent superintendent of public schools because only a little over a dozen candidates have applied, and only two are from Hawaii.

The application period was supposed to end April 1 but has been moved to 5 p.m. April 12.

“There were very few Hawaii applicants, and we felt it was important to reach out to more of the Hawaii organizations to make sure interested, qualified candidates had the information,” said state Board of Education Chair Catherine Payne, who heads the board committee that is organizing the national search and selection.

While the board cannot require a candidate to be from the islands, Payne said focus groups of stakeholders that helped prepare the job criteria emphasized they want someone with experience as an educator and a deep understanding of Hawaii’s unique values.

Former Waipahu High School Principal Keith Haya­shi, a 32-year veteran of the state Department of Education, has been serving as interim superintendent since Christina Kishimoto stepped down as superintendent in July.

A perception that Hayashi is already anointed for the job may be dampening interest, Payne acknowledged. However, “this isn’t a done deal for him. He really needs to compete for this position as anyone else would. Otherwise it’s not a fair process,” Payne said.

Hayashi has publicly stated he is interested in becoming the permanent superintendent, but Payne on Monday said she could not confirm whether he is one of the applicants.

The salary also could be a factor. Kishimoto was contracted at $240,000 per year, and Payne said the state Legislature has capped the maximum at $250,000. Considering the more attractive salaries at mainland school districts of comparable size and Hawaii’s high cost of living, lawmakers at some point might need to consider whether a higher salary is needed to attract more high-quality candidates, she said.

The unusual size and complicated governance of the Hawaii public school system also may be an issue for candidates, Payne said. The Hawaii superintendent serves as chief executive officer of the nation’s only statewide public school system, with 257 regular public schools, 37 charter schools, 171,000 students, 22,600 permanent employees, 20,000 casual hires and substitute employees, and an annual operating budget of more than $2 billion.

The extension of the application deadline should not affect the hiring timeline, Payne said. At the BOE’s May 19 meeting, the names of the finalists are expected to be publicly released, and the board would be able to ask questions of the candidates.

A vote on a final selection is expected at the June 16 meeting.