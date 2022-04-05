comscore Deadline extended to apply for schools superintendent post | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Deadline extended to apply for schools superintendent post

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:37 p.m.

The application period has been extended in the search for Hawaii’s next permanent superintendent of public schools because only a little over a dozen candidates have applied, and only two are from Hawaii. Read more

