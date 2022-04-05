Landfill Advisory Committee rejects proposed sites for new Oahu landfill

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The city’s Landfill Advisory Committee voted Monday not to recommend any of the six proposed locations to replace the island’s only municipal landfill at Waimanalo Gulch on the West side of Oahu.

The state Land Use Committee ruled in 2019 that the landfill must close by March 2, 2028, due to environmental issues and that the city must select a new location by the end of 2022.

The Landfill Advisory Committee, charged with evaluating potential landfill sites, had narrowed down the candidates to six. The main limiting factor in determining potential locations was Act 73, passed in September, which prohibits any waste or disposal facility from being located in a state conservation district and requires a half-mile buffer between the edge of any disposal activity and the closest residence, school or hospital property line.

Federally owned land was also excluded.

Although all six locations satisfied those legal requirements, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply opposed all of the sites because of concerns about the potential effects on freshwater sources.

The BWS uses a map provided by the state Department of Health that outlines “no-pass zones” where either designated or actual aquifers exist on the island; underground waste disposal facilities are not allowed inside the zone boundaries.

In ranking potential sites, the Landfill Advisory Committee considered criteria that included precipitation in the area, proximity to wells and whether they were outside the no-pass zones — the most important criteria for the next landfill and the one all six proposed sites failed to meet.

“We’re looking and saying we aren’t comfortable with any of these locations,” said committee member Suzanne Jones.

Three committee members were absent from Monday’s meeting, but the five who were present all voted to reject the six sites.

Committee member Steven Chang, who voted with the others with reservations, noted during the discussion that while Act 73 is state law, the no-pass zone criteria are a Board of Water Supply policy.

“It’s in our best interest to follow that policy … but which one represents the least threat to our community?” he said.

“We have placed landfills over no-pass zones in the past. … You have to pick the lesser of evils.”

Although the city is not considering expanding or continuing to operate Waimanalo Gulch past 2028, as per the LUC order, it was noted that it is outside the no-pass zone.

Committee member Trisha Watson questioned why other locations were taken out of the running. The city staff present at the meeting pointed to the time constraints of meeting the 2022 deadline to select a location, which excluded possible sites that may have been outside no-pass zones.

Jones added that maybe the committee’s rejection of the six proposed sites would give the city administration some leverage with the state Legislature for seeking lenience in regard to Act 73 or push the LUC to extend the deadline for finding a new location.

Watson recommended taking a look at “general” subzoned conservation lands, the least environmentally sensitive, which she said are fairly low-mass conservation areas that primarily contain invasive species, in comparison with other types of conservation districts.

Despite voting to reject the six proposed locations, the committee still ranked them.

A location in Kunia was ranked first, followed by a site in Waipahu, three locations in Waialua and a site between Haleiwa and Waialua.

Although the Kunia site was ranked No. 1 due to low precipitation, fewer effects on the traffic and roadway system, and a lower ecological impact, it is also right over the Ewa Shaft, which provides significant amounts of water to the Leeward side of the island, according the BWS.

The final report from the Landfill Advisory Committee is expected to be drafted by mid-May. It will include both the recommendation from the committee to reject all six proposed sites, as well as their rankings.

Members were also asked to include a request to the LUC for an extension in finding a new landfill site.

The final committee meeting is scheduled for June 6.