Landfill Advisory Committee rejects proposed sites for new Oahu landfill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Landfill Advisory Committee rejects proposed sites for new Oahu landfill

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

The city’s Landfill Advisory Committee voted Monday not to recommend any of the six proposed locations to replace the island’s only municipal landfill at Waimanalo Gulch on the West side of Oahu. Read more

