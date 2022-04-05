comscore Nearly half of isle keiki in financially insecure households, report finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Nearly half of isle keiki in financially insecure households, report finds

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.

Nearly half of all children in Hawaii lived in financially struggling households three years ago, before the COVID- 19 pandemic surfaced, according to Aloha United Way. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii leaders review future of Safe Travels Hawaii program

Scroll Up