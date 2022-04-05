Nearly half of isle keiki in financially insecure households, report finds

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A total of 139,492, or 47% of all children in Hawaii, lived in households at or below the ALICE (asset-limited, income-constrained, employed) threshold in 2019, a new report found — and the overall percentage is likely higher today.

AUW on Monday released the “ALICE in Focus: Children” report, conducted with research partner United for ALICE.

It found that in addition to the 12% of children living below the poverty line — the traditional measure policymakers have systematically relied on — another 35% lived in ALICE households earning more than the federal poverty level yet less than what it costs to meet the basic costs of housing, child care, health care, transportation and a smartphone plan in Hawaii.

“Undercounting the number of keiki who are at risk can have lifelong consequences,” said Aloha United Way CEO John Fink in a news release. “Thousands of children are locked out of receiving critical support for stable housing, food, and quality education, all of which can leave scars well into adulthood.”

Nearly one-third, 28%, lived in households with two working parents in 2019, the report found. About two-thirds of children in households with an adult working as cashier — with a median hourly wage of $12.46 — were below the ALICE threshold. Almost 95,000 children in this bracket of households did not participate in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in 2019, and more than 28,000 had no access to high-speed internet at home.

Given the impacts of the pandemic, which resulted in job loss and insecurity, along with the rising costs of gas and goods driven by inflation, that percentage is likely now higher.

Also, the report found economic disparities based on race and ethnicity. The largest percentage of children living in households unable to financial make ends meet, 75%, were Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander. That group was followed by Hispanic children at 54%; white children, 43%; and Asian children, 39%.

“Having accurate, complete data is the foundation for designing equitable solutions,” said United for ALICE National Director Stephanie Hoopes in the news release. “COVID-19 hit ALICE families so much harder than others because they struggle to build savings yet often don’t qualify for financial assistance.”

Gov. David Ige in late March signed a new emergency proclamation extending SNAP benefits through May 24. The proclamation allows more than $18 million in federal funds monthly to flow to SNAP recipients.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the Hawaii Foodbank estimated food insecurity in Hawaii has grown by more than 50%. It has also said nearly a quarter-million Hawaii residents, including 1 in 4 keiki, struggle with hunger.

Hawaii now holds the second­-highest rate of child food insecurity in the nation, according to Feeding America, said Marielle Terbio, Hawaii Foodbank’s director of community engagement and strategic initiatives.

“Food is a basic necessity,” said Terbio. “If they (families) don’t have enough money to pay for everything, usually food is one of the first things to go.”

Data for the children’s report was pulled from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. AUW plans to release more “ALICE in Focus” reports highlighting specific demographic segments, including those with disabilities and veterans.

