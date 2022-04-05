comscore New Hawaii State Hospital to open after lengthy delay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New Hawaii State Hospital to open after lengthy delay

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:16 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MAY 26 The $160 million Hawaii State Hospital was completed in early 2021 and granted a certificate of occupancy that February. It is scheduled to open in about two weeks after more than a year of delays.

Officials overseeing the Hawaii State Hospital told state lawmakers Monday that their new 144-bed psychiatric facility is expected to open its doors to patients in about two weeks after more than a year of delays caused by a lack of policies and procedures, difficulty recruiting staff and flaws in shower floors, door handles and hinges. Read more

