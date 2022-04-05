comscore University of Hawaii’s Van Sickle, Glagau earn repeat award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii’s Van Sickle, Glagau earn repeat award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.

Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau claimed a second straight Big West beach volleyball Pairs Team of the Week award on Monday, earning the distinction for the third time this season. Read more

