University of Hawaii’s Van Sickle, Glagau earn repeat award

Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau claimed a second straight Big West beach volleyball Pairs Team of the Week award on Monday, earning the distinction for the third time this season.

Van Sickle and Glagau went 4-2 as the Rainbow Wahine faced five nationally ranked teams, including the top three teams in the poll, to close their road trip in California. They posted a sweep at the No. 1 flight in UH’s 3-2 loss to No. 2 TCU on Thursday in the Mapes Beach Invitational in Los Angeles. Van Sickle and Glagau also won their matches in UH’s duals with No. 6 LSU, No. 15 Florida International and Utah. Their losses came against No. 1 UCLA and No. 3 USC.

Van Sickle and Glagau are 19-7 this season and have won 12 of their past 14 matches. The BeachBows (17-10) return to the Ching Complex this week for their final homestand of the season. No. 9 UH will face No. 5 Loyola Marymount and No. 7 Grand Canyon on Saturday and Sunday.

Warriors hold steady in volleyball rankings

Hawaii held its ground in the national men’s volleyball rankings entering its final home series of the regular season.

Coming off two losses at Long Beach State, the Rainbow Warriors (18-5, 3-3 Big West) checked in at No. 4 in the NVA/AVCA Division I-II Coaches Poll for the fifth consecutive week. UH also remained at No. 8 in the NCAA ratings percentage index.

UH’s two four-set losses to No. 2 LBSU at the Walter Pyramid left the Warriors in fourth place in the Big West standings.

The Warriors will face No. 5 and second-place UC Santa Barbara (16-6, 5-2) in a Big West series on Friday and Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. UH will celebrate senior night following Saturday’s match.