Sports 'Iolani keeps busy, stays No. 1 in softball poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 10:49 p.m. The trend is 'Iolani's friend. The busy Raiders returned from their Arizona road trip last week, settled back in and enjoyed a weekend sweep in ILH play. The trend is 'Iolani's friend. The busy Raiders returned from their Arizona road trip last week, settled back in and enjoyed a weekend sweep in ILH play. With an 11-9 win over No. 2 Kamehameha and a 14-4 TKO victory over Mid-Pacific, 'Iolani improved to 4-0 in ILH play (15-1 overall) and remains at No. 1 in this week's Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10. Kamehameha (8-2, 3-2 ILH) had momentum after a 10-5 win over Maryknoll, only to lose at home against the Raiders. Kapolei (7-2-1, 4-0 OIA West) was tied at No. 2 with Kamehameha last week, but slipped to No. 3 despite an 11-1 win over Pearl City. Maryknoll followed its loss to Kamehameha with a 10-3 win at Punahou on Saturday. The Spartans (10-3, 2-3) bumped up to No. 4. Mililani improved to 3-1 in the OIA West with a 5-3 win over Campbell. The Lady Trojans (9-4 overall) vaulted three slots higher to No. 5. Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 Apr. 4, 2022 Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW 1. 'Iolani (7) (15-1, 4-0 ILH) 79 1 2. Kamehameha (8-2, 3-2 ILH) 70 2-T 3. Kapolei (1) (7-2-1, 4-0 OIA West) 67 2-T 4. Maryknoll (10-3, 2-3 ILH) 44 5 5. Mililani (9-4, 3-1 OIA West) 43 8 6. Leilehua (7-3, 3-1 OIA West) 41 6 7. Punahou (8-4, 2-2 ILH) 39 4 8. Campbell (7-5, 1-3 OIA West) 25 7 9. Kaiser (8-3-1, 4-0 OIA East) 11 9-T 10. Maui (9-4, 4-1 MIL) 7 9-T Also receiving votes: Baldwin 5, Kealakehe 4, Kalani 2, Nanakuli 2, Waianae 1. Previous Story Hawaii pitcher Andy Archer makes bullpen appearance on road to help 'Bows beat USC Next Story Television and radio - April 5, 2022