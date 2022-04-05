‘Iolani keeps busy, stays No. 1 in softball poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The trend is ‘Iolani’s friend. The busy Raiders returned from their Arizona road trip last week, settled back in and enjoyed a weekend sweep in ILH play. Read more

The trend is ‘Iolani’s friend.

The busy Raiders returned from their Arizona road trip last week, settled back in and enjoyed a weekend sweep in ILH play. With an 11-9 win over No. 2 Kamehameha and a 14-4 TKO victory over Mid-Pacific, ‘Iolani improved to 4-0 in ILH play (15-1 overall) and remains at No. 1 in this week’s Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10.

Kamehameha (8-2, 3-2 ILH) had momentum after a 10-5 win over Maryknoll, only to lose at home against the Raiders. Kapolei (7-2-1, 4-0 OIA West) was tied at No. 2 with Kamehameha last week, but slipped to No. 3 despite an 11-1 win over Pearl City.

Maryknoll followed its loss to Kamehameha with a 10-3 win at Punahou on Saturday. The Spartans (10-3, 2-3) bumped up to No. 4.

Mililani improved to 3-1 in the OIA West with a 5-3 win over Campbell. The Lady Trojans (9-4 overall) vaulted three slots higher to No. 5.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Apr. 4, 2022

Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (7) (15-1, 4-0 ILH) 79 1

2. Kamehameha (8-2, 3-2 ILH) 70 2-T

3. Kapolei (1) (7-2-1, 4-0 OIA West) 67 2-T

4. Maryknoll (10-3, 2-3 ILH) 44 5

5. Mililani (9-4, 3-1 OIA West) 43 8

6. Leilehua (7-3, 3-1 OIA West) 41 6

7. Punahou (8-4, 2-2 ILH) 39 4

8. Campbell (7-5, 1-3 OIA West) 25 7

9. Kaiser (8-3-1, 4-0 OIA East) 11 9-T

10. Maui (9-4, 4-1 MIL) 7 9-T